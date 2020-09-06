1/1
ROBERT SINCLAIR BELL
ROBERT SINCLAIR BELL, 73, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Thomas and Elsie (Walker) Bell. Robert attended Parson's College in Iowa. He married Sally Ann (Harris) on May 3, 1969. Robert worked for General Telephone/Verizon for 42 years. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Robert enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and traveling to Florida. Above all else he was a devoted husband, father and Poppie. Surviving are his son, Adam (Amanda) Bell; daughter-in-law, Amber Bell; and grandchildren, Payton, Reegan, Harrisen, Levi, Logan, and Lillianna. Robert was also preceded in death by son, Ian Bell. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
