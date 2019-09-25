ROBERT STALEY, 78, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 25, 1940, a son of the late Randall and LeMoile Staley. Robert attended Ball State for a short time and went on to work at American Greetings. He spent most of his adult life living in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a sports fan, particularly of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. Surviving are his brother, John (Linda) Staley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019