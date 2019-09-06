Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. "Bob" Colliver. View Sign Service Information Zechar Bailey Funeral Home 1499 N Broadway Greenville , OH 45331 (937)-548-4141 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Zechar Bailey Funeral Home 1499 N Broadway Greenville , OH 45331 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Greenville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT T. "BOB" COLLIVER, 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center with his wife of 59 years, Merrilyn, by his side. Born May 3, 1938, in Bath County, Ky., he was the son of Mabel (Nealis) and Emory Colliver. After attending grade and middle school in Marion, Ind., he graduated from Marion High in 1956. On Jan. 23, 1960, he married Merrilyn (Talbott) also of Marion. He worked at Sherwin-Williams for 38 years, retiring in 1996 after holding a variety of positions within the organization, but mostly as store manager in Greenville. Young adults may remember getting balloons from Bob as children, while their parents were checking out of the store. Early in that time period (early 1960's), he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in the 27th Engineering Division in Ft. Campbell, Ky., as a field medic, sharpshooter instructor and then commander company clerk. He was an avid Auto-racing fan having attended over fifty Indy 500's throughout his lifetime spanning from the 1950's up to and including last race in May 2019. Tears could usually be seen in his eyes during the annual playing of "Taps" prior to the familiar call of "Gentlemen Start Your Engines" each Memorial Day weekend at the Brickyard. He also loved the Cincinnati Bengals, having been a season ticket holder from the early 1970's and was getting geared for another season to begin..always supporting them win, lose or draw. He attended the notorious freezer bowl in 1981 at Riverfront Stadium with his two boys, while braving wind-chills of 59 below zero as the Bengals defeated the Chargers to advance to the first Super Bowl in the Team's history, which he also attended at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. He was also an avid reader, enjoying books about World War II and Vietnam, could play a mean game of Euchre (where he enjoyed "cleaning his grandkids clocks") and didn't mind losing a few nickels to the unforgiving slot machines at some of the areas casinos. As a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Elks he enjoyed attending the monthly birthday dinner at The Lodge. Those who knew him always appreciated his quick wit and dry sense of humor, which stayed with him right to the end. Robert is survived by his wife, Merrilyn; two sons, Robert T. (Judy) Colliver II of Fort Wayne and Michael D. (Angela) Colliver of Bloomington, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Anthony (21) and Jack (18), both of Fort Wayne, Taylor (12) and Thessaly (10), both of Bloomington. He was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Smathers (formerly of Marion, Ind.) The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Zechar - Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Greenville Cemetery followed by a commemorative gathering at The Merchant House on Broadway in Greenville. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that contributions be made to one of the following organizations: State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County, the Darke County Cancer Association or the Honor Flight Network. To send condolences to the family, visit www.zecharbailey.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

