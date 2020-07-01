ROBERT THOMAS MINICK
ROBERT THOMAS MINICK, 77, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020, 2:47 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center during a medical procedure. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Minick of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Renee Buskirk of Fort Wayne; grandson, Ronnie Buskirk of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Dan Minick of New Haven, Ind., and David (June) Minick of Huntington, Ind. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Minick and James Minick. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
