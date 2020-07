Or Copy this URL to Share

MINICK, ROBERT THOMAS: Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 2, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.



