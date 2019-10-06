ROBERT "BOB" VIRGIL HOWELL, 59, passed Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was an only child to the late Robert Dewey and JoAnn Howell. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Bob was known as "The Bud Man" and delivered for AALCO Distributing, delivered concrete for several companies, and recently worked at Steel Dynamics, Inc. He is survived by wife of 29 years, Tina Marie (Larimore) Howell; children, Amanda "Mandy Jo" Howell, and Sam Howell. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019