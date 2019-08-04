ROBERT W. "BOB" DOVE, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born on Jan. 8, 1930, he was a son of the late Nelson Ray and Dorothy M. (Scott) Dove. He graduated from Lafayette Central High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Tokheim Corp. in 1992. He was a member at Avalon Missionary Church. He was an avid IU basketball fan and enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and all kinds of auto racing. Surviving family include his daughter, Linda (Steve) Douglas; son, Scott (Mark Plunkett) Dove; grandchildren, Bryce (Jenny) Douglas and Alathea (Justin) Dunaway; and a sister, Helen Miller. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Lou (Dalman) Dove; one sister; and two brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Avalon Missionary Church's Family Life Center, 1212 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Avalon Missionary Church. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019