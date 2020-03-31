Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT W. "BOB" GUINGRICH. View Sign Service Information Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc. 1000 West Wayne St. Paulding , OH 45879-1545 (419)-399-2866 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT "BOB" W. GUINGRICH, 102, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Lutheran Life Services in Fort Wayne where he had been a resident. Born in Gridley, Ill., he was one of nine children and a son of Emanuel and Rosa (Schultz) Guin grich. He graduated from Paulding High School in 1934. In 1940, he married Berniece Alice Dreifke; she preceded him in death in 2002. Bob retired from General Electric in March of 1980 and was able to share some of his career story on the Fort Wayne's PBS film "Electric Legacy - The Story of General Electric in Fort Wayne," While at GE he managed the GE Little League Team at Hamilton Park which won a City Championship. He also participated in softball in his younger days and bowled for many years at the G.E. Club. He seldom missed a G.E. Quarter Century Club Annual luncheon. Bob was also active in his church, Grace Presbyterian where over the years he served as a Deacon, Elder, Choir member and Youth Fellowship Advisor. Bob loved sharing music on his "mouth harp" whether at church or with family and friends. Bob and Berniece enjoyed square dancing, He became a hunter in his youth and it was something he enjoyed for many years - and he was an ardent St. Louis Cardinal fan from age 11. After retirement he and Berniece became avid golfers. Bob was also known as "Mall Walker Bob" where he walked and celebrated many birthdays at Glenbrook Mall. He most recently did his walking at Parkview's Health Club. Surviving are two daughters, Ellen Rae Harrison and Roberta (Franklin) Geist; four granddaughters, Flavia (Donald) Polensky-Geist, Barbara Harrison (Chad) Weyenberg, Jamie Geist (Eric) Bellows, and Bethany Harrison; one grandson, William (Mary) Harrison; two great-grandsons, Andrew Bellows and Zachary Harrison; one great - granddaughter, Arica Harrison; and his dear friend and caregiver, Daun Wilson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Chester, Virgil, Edward, and Omer and four sisters, Madie Laukhuf; Lucile Laukhuf Shealy, Helen Sinn Miller and Minerva Stoller. "Bob had a great spirit; deeply loved his extensive family, his church, and the many friends he met through his day-to day life - the church, his work and the Mall." Due to the difficult times, there will only be a private service for his immediate family. A memorial time will be held at a later date. As Bob would say "Keep it between the fence posts." Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Friends and family are invited to leave memories and condolences online at

ROBERT "BOB" W. GUINGRICH, 102, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Lutheran Life Services in Fort Wayne where he had been a resident. Born in Gridley, Ill., he was one of nine children and a son of Emanuel and Rosa (Schultz) Guin grich. He graduated from Paulding High School in 1934. In 1940, he married Berniece Alice Dreifke; she preceded him in death in 2002. Bob retired from General Electric in March of 1980 and was able to share some of his career story on the Fort Wayne's PBS film "Electric Legacy - The Story of General Electric in Fort Wayne," While at GE he managed the GE Little League Team at Hamilton Park which won a City Championship. He also participated in softball in his younger days and bowled for many years at the G.E. Club. He seldom missed a G.E. Quarter Century Club Annual luncheon. Bob was also active in his church, Grace Presbyterian where over the years he served as a Deacon, Elder, Choir member and Youth Fellowship Advisor. Bob loved sharing music on his "mouth harp" whether at church or with family and friends. Bob and Berniece enjoyed square dancing, He became a hunter in his youth and it was something he enjoyed for many years - and he was an ardent St. Louis Cardinal fan from age 11. After retirement he and Berniece became avid golfers. Bob was also known as "Mall Walker Bob" where he walked and celebrated many birthdays at Glenbrook Mall. He most recently did his walking at Parkview's Health Club. Surviving are two daughters, Ellen Rae Harrison and Roberta (Franklin) Geist; four granddaughters, Flavia (Donald) Polensky-Geist, Barbara Harrison (Chad) Weyenberg, Jamie Geist (Eric) Bellows, and Bethany Harrison; one grandson, William (Mary) Harrison; two great-grandsons, Andrew Bellows and Zachary Harrison; one great - granddaughter, Arica Harrison; and his dear friend and caregiver, Daun Wilson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Chester, Virgil, Edward, and Omer and four sisters, Madie Laukhuf; Lucile Laukhuf Shealy, Helen Sinn Miller and Minerva Stoller. "Bob had a great spirit; deeply loved his extensive family, his church, and the many friends he met through his day-to day life - the church, his work and the Mall." Due to the difficult times, there will only be a private service for his immediate family. A memorial time will be held at a later date. As Bob would say "Keep it between the fence posts." Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Friends and family are invited to leave memories and condolences online at www.denherderfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close