Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT W. WENGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT W. WENGER, 75, passed away Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in New Haven, Ind., surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 4, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Roger W. and Deloris E. Wenger. Robert graduated from South Side High School in 1963 and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Forestry from Purdue University. He was a Military Police officer in the U.S. Army stateside and in Germany. Robert worked for Purdue Forestry Research Farm for five years and then retired as a salesman with Orkin after 30 years of service. His memberships included Salem United Church of Christ, where he had been an Elder and Deacon, American Legion Post 296, and Summit City Masonic Lodge 170. He enjoyed forestry, the outdoors and spending time in the woods mushroom hunting and fishing. Robert was an avid Boilermaker fan. Throughout Bob's life his greatest joys came from God, family and friends. "If we could talk to him today he would tell us that 'I can see clearly now'." Robert is survived by his wife, Karen L. Wenger of New Haven, Ind.; son, Kyle Wenger of Fishers, Ind.; daughter, Holly (Ted) Feipel of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Olivia, Nicole and Alex Wenger, and Todd, Austin, Brooke, Erika Feipel; brother, Thomas (Diana) Wenger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and aunts, cousins and nephews. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 yo 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the church, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Final resting place in Lindenwood Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. To sign the online guestbook visit



ROBERT W. WENGER, 75, passed away Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in New Haven, Ind., surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 4, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Roger W. and Deloris E. Wenger. Robert graduated from South Side High School in 1963 and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Forestry from Purdue University. He was a Military Police officer in the U.S. Army stateside and in Germany. Robert worked for Purdue Forestry Research Farm for five years and then retired as a salesman with Orkin after 30 years of service. His memberships included Salem United Church of Christ, where he had been an Elder and Deacon, American Legion Post 296, and Summit City Masonic Lodge 170. He enjoyed forestry, the outdoors and spending time in the woods mushroom hunting and fishing. Robert was an avid Boilermaker fan. Throughout Bob's life his greatest joys came from God, family and friends. "If we could talk to him today he would tell us that 'I can see clearly now'." Robert is survived by his wife, Karen L. Wenger of New Haven, Ind.; son, Kyle Wenger of Fishers, Ind.; daughter, Holly (Ted) Feipel of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Olivia, Nicole and Alex Wenger, and Todd, Austin, Brooke, Erika Feipel; brother, Thomas (Diana) Wenger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and aunts, cousins and nephews. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 yo 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the church, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Final resting place in Lindenwood Cemetery Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close