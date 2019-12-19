ROBERT WAYNE DEETZ, 81, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Willis and Mildred Deetz. Bob retired from International Harvester after 40 years of service and had worked at Sears in the Automotive Dept. for over 25 years. He was a past secretary for the IFPTE Local 137. He was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church in Woodburn. Surviving are his children, Jim, Julie (Steve) Kahn, Jenny (Clem) Bowser and Janice Muldoon; daughter-in-law, Lisa; brother, Tom (Shirley) Deetz; sister, Peggy Springer; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn Striggle and Nancy Gordon; brother, Larry Deetz. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 7616 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 19, 2019