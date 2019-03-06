ROBERT WAYNE GEERKEN, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Robert is survived by his children, Pamela Hood, Shelley (Randall) Burns and Robert M. Geerken; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Eshcoff. He was preceded in death by wife, Phyllis Geerken; daughter, Joyce Geerken; two brothers, and one sister. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019