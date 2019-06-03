ROBERT ZIMMERMAN

Obituary
ROBERT ZIMMERMAN, 78, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Kendall ville. Born in Findlay, Ohio on Dec. 18, 1940, he was a son of the late Robert Prickett and Elmo Belle (McKee) Zimmerman. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was employed for more than 35 years with Navistar as chief design engineer. Survivors include his wife, Georgia Zimmerman of Kendallville; daughters, Judy Bender of Aruba and Linda (Jerry) Young of Kendallville; sons, Jerrold (Nona) Bender of Kendallville and Jeffrey (Sue) Bender of Pretty Lake; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, David A. Zimmerman of Rochester Hills, Mich.; sisters, Becky L. Zimmerman and Diana Zimmerman, both of Kendallville. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation an hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Lake View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home. hitefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019
