ROBERTA A. (MILLER) ANWEILER, 73, passed away quietly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 7, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Robert A. and Agnes A. (Christman) Miller. After graduating from Bishop Luers High School in 1965 and working for a time at General Electric, Roberta worked at Anweiler & Assoc. CPA with her husband, Robert D. Anweiler Sr., while also raising two sons. After they retired, they split time between home in New Haven and Lake Wawasee. She was kind, loved ice cream and chocolate, and always had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her beloved cat "Tuffy". She is survived by her sons, Robert D. Anweiler Jr., of Fort Wayne and Russell D. Anweiler of San Rafael, Calif.; and siblings, Lawrence Miller and Mary (Mike) Stetler, both of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert D. Anweiler Sr., in 2018. "Although Mom deserved much more, in light of the current situation visitation will be private." Preferred memorials to Hope for Animals of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020