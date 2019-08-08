ROBERTA E. "ROBIN" MILLER

Guest Book
  • "Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family at this..."
    - Tom & Trish Johnson
  • "So sorry for your loss. We love you"
    - Tracy Serovey
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERTA "ROBIN" E. MILLER, 76, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Wabash, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie (Benson) Speicher. She married Gary L. Miller on Sept. 15, 1979; he survives. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Robin enjoyed sewing and music. Above all she was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Michelle T. (David) Cole, Gary M. Falls, Angelia V.E. Marie (Brent E. Tarr) Sweet, and Gregory L. (Jessica R.) Miller; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Robin was also preceded in death by brother, Fred Speicher. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details