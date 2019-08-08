ROBERTA "ROBIN" E. MILLER, 76, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Wabash, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie (Benson) Speicher. She married Gary L. Miller on Sept. 15, 1979; he survives. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Robin enjoyed sewing and music. Above all she was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Michelle T. (David) Cole, Gary M. Falls, Angelia V.E. Marie (Brent E. Tarr) Sweet, and Gregory L. (Jessica R.) Miller; 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Robin was also preceded in death by brother, Fred Speicher. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019