ROBERTA IRENE ELSER, 83, of Albion, Ind. passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born Dec. 30, 1936 in Kendall ville, Ind., along with her twin brother, Robert, to the late Donald G. and Gail L. (Butler) Smith. Roberta resided in Albion her entire life, graduating from high school in 1954, and marrying Richard "Brenton" Elser of rural Albion in 1955. Roberta always worked outside of the home, primarily as a bookkeeper or in the accounting capacity, and along with her husband, Brent, restored a home built in approximately 1859 on the east end of Albion. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, craft projects, furniture restoration and flower gardening. Roberta was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion, Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. Roberta is survived by her husband of 65 years, Brent Elser; daughter, Elaine (Mike) Rehling; granddaughters, Dr. Michelle (Bryan) Tolle, Nicole (Blaise) Felty; sisters-in-law, Betty Smith of Albion, Ind., Patricia (Steigmeyer) Elser Frymeir of Auburn, Ind., Helen (Elser) Coil of Albion, Ind., Peggy (Carpenter) Elser of Albion, Ind., Ann (Kinnison) Elser of Ligonier, Ind.; along with a host of nieces and nephews that currently reside in the Albion area, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis all of whom she loved dearly. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert V. Smith; brothers and sister in-laws, Burnell and Nadine (Mault) Elser, Clifton and Vonita (Elser) Bair, Charles and Marjorie (Parker) Elser, Raymond Elser, Robert and Elizabeth (Elser) Shellman, Robert Coil, James Elser and Harold Elser. Service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home - Albion Chapel, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Chaplain Ken Weaver officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service will take place at the end of visitation on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The family asks that those in attendance please follow the Governor's mandate and wear face masks covering the nose and mouth for the safety and protection of others. Burial will take place in Sparta Cemetery Kimmel, Ind. Memorials are to Parkview Hospice. "The family would like to thank those that kept in touch, sent cards, dropped off food, and offered prayers, comfort and sympathy during her illness. You have no idea how much it meant to her and the family".



