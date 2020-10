Or Copy this URL to Share

ELSER, ROBERTA IRENE: Service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home - Albion Chapel, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service will take place at the end of visitation on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Please wear face masks covering the nose and mouth for the safety and protection of others.



