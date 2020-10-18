ROBERTA J. MILLER, 88, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice. Born July 8, 1932 in Portland, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles "Ben" and Hazel (McAfee) Miller. She graduated from Portland High school in 1950. She was a member of the D.A.R. and King's Daughters. Roberta loved to travel and was proud to say, that she visited all 50 states and several Canadian Providences and other countries. She started her working career in the accounting department at Kroger's and retired from Irmscher Construction in 2000. Surviving are three brothers, Richard, Donald and Jon Miller; and sister, Marilyn Moon; three nieces and three nephews; five grand-nieces and six grand-nephews. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Private burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Portland, Ind. Preferred memorials to Mt. Zion Cemetery, Portland, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit mccombandson.com