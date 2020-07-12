ROBERTA J. RODEWALD, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Bettie (Hetler) Coen. Roberta retired as a realtor where she was self-employed. She was the wife of James A. Rodewald who passed away on May 29, 2020. She is survived by sons, Michael Williams of St. Louis Park, Minn., and John (Cindy) Williams of Fairfield Ohio; daughter, Nancy (Randy) Matthias of Leander, Texas; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 7211 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com