ROBERTA JEANNE CALVERT "BOBBY" SMITH
ROBERTA "BOBBY" JEANNE CALVERT SMITH, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from Covid-19 at Woodcrest Nursing Center. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 9,1928, she was a daughter of Paul and Mary (Martin) Calvert, who passed when Bobby was age 8. Bobby was lucky to have a second mom, beloved Paula Schaper Calvert, who helped raise her. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert G. Smith, who preceded her in death Jan. 15, 1991 after 43 wonderful years of marriage. They enjoyed camping, traveling, spending time on their "farm." She was a servant to all she had contact with. Bobby was a member of First United Methodist Church. She is survived by sons, Terry R. and Steven Lee (Jan) Smith; daughter, Lou Anne (Jon) Stevens; sister, Janet (James) Kirsch; grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Poling, Sarah (Chad) Johnson and Jon A. (Tracy) Stevens, Carly (Agatha) Smith, and Jordan (Brittaney) Smith; eight great- grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, three step great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and five Calvert cousins. She was preceded in death by daughter, Lynne Anne Smith, in 1953; parents, Paul, Mary and Paula Calvert; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Annie and Barney Sparks; and nieces, Julie Forgey and Jill Sheagley. A private family service will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with burial following in Decatur Cemetery. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Flower fund or Music Ministry. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
