ROBERTA LOCKWOOD, 83, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born Oct. 9, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Cunard W. and Juanita L. (Perez) Lundsten. Roberta was a dedicated prayer warrior and passionate in her calling to share the love of Christ with everyone! For decades, she served in children's Sunday school and loved teaching and spending time being a mentor to youth in home gatherings. She worked as a homemaker, caring for her family, along with having worked at Early Childhood Alliance for many years. She was a member of The Pointe Church and had formerly been a member at Calvary Temple, Life Bridge Church, and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Roberta is survived by her children, Carol (Jim) Hawthorne of Fort Wayne, Scott Lockwood of Fort Wayne, Lynda (Tony) Ingram of Raleigh, N.C., and Nancy (Jim) Walters of Leo; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Loucks of Otis, Mass.; and sister-in-law, Nelinda Schmidt of Indianapolis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Fred Lockwood Jr., in 2009; and sister, Juanita Felton. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. Contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to Children and Youth Ministries at The Pointe Church. Arrangements are being cared for by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com