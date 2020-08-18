1/1
ROBERTA MARIE BELL EDWARDS
1949 - 2020
ROBERTA MARIE BELL EDWARDS, 70, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. Born Nov. 14, 1949, she was a the daughter of the late Melvin Bell and Pharaba Pauline Bell whom survives. She graduated from Elmhust High School in 1968 and attended Ball State University. She worked at Indiana Michigan Power for 26 years, and Chase Bank, retiring in 2012. Roberta enjoyed dancing, growing flowers, baking, watching sports especially golf and tennis and being outdoors, and spending time in the warm Florida sun. She will be remembered for her loving and compassionate heart and for being so generous up until the very end. Roberta "is" an incredibly strong and resilient woman and will be missed by all that loved her. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Harold Edwards of Fort Wayne; children, Logan Edwards of Madison, Wis., and Lindsey M. (Tiffany) McMahon of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Hannah and Madison McMahon; and brother, Paul Bell of Auburn, Ind. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemtery. Memorials may be made to Animal Care & Control of Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
AUG
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
12:30 PM
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
