ROBIN ALICIA JUMP, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after a six year battle with a rare terminal neurological disease. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at North Leo Mennonite Church, 15419 IN-1, Leo (IN 46765), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835).