Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044

ROBIN M. STUDT, 52, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home following a brave battle with cancer. She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., and raised in Bald winville, Mass. She attended Narragansett Regional High School, graduating in 1985. In her youth, she enjoyed softball, playing clarinet, and reading. Robin was an active girl scout for 10 years. Robin had no shortage of adventure throughout adulthood. Work required her and her family to move often, and she home-schooled her children while exploring the world, making each new adventure a learning experience for the children. Robin loved gardening and making beautiful quilts with her daughter, as well as remodeling homes for her business. Robin made people and places better everywhere she went. For the last six years Robin called Fort Wayne home and deepened her connections with her father, stepmother, and half siblings. She enjoyed exploring her new hometown, was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and enjoyed the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. Robin had worked several types of jobs, but found managing her own rental properties for many years to be her rewarding career. Robin was loyal, resilient, and one of a kind. Her family will forever be thankful for her wisdom, kindness, and love. Robin is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Seth) Hall of Blue Mound, Texas; son, John Studt of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and grandchildren, Ellie and Jordan Hall. She will be missed by her devoted mother, and care giver, Donna Davis of Baldwinville, Mass.; her loving father, Jon Anderson; and stepmother, Susan Anderson of Fort Wayne. She will also be missed by her siblings, Jennifer (Bill) Marr of Gardner, Mass., Jessica Murray of Westminster, Mass., Jon (Dawna) Anderson Jr. of Winchester, Va., Nichole Blair of Gardner, Mass., Katy (Anthony) Mauricio of Fort Wayne, and Kristopher (Erika) Anderson of Findlay, Ohio. She also leaves behind her dear friend, Robert Weingartner; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ericka Anderson. Due to the covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. To sign the online guestbook, visit



