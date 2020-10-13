1/1
ROBIN "ROB" PARKER
1948 - 2020
ROBIN "ROB" PARKER, 71, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Born in Huntington, Ind., on Dec. 23, 1948, he was the son of the late Thomas Parker and Madonna Gordon. Rob graduated from Huntington High School. He worked at Dana Corporation for 27 years before retiring in 2000. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
