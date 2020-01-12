ROBIN REX McMILLEN, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Born May 11, 1954 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Robin was a son of the late Robert G. and Mary K. (Morning star) McMill en. Rex attended Elmhurst High School and later became a machinist for L&L fittings. He enjoyed spending time at the Hook and Ladder, riding his motorcycle, and doing construction projects. He was always looking for the next project. Rex is survived by his children, Tammy Noyes, Dennis Brock, Tamara Heinkel, Elisa Torrez, Robert Tindall, and Christina Williams; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Roberta "Bobbi" Dean, Sheila McMillen, April (Dan) Johnson, and Monica McBride; and brothers, Glen McMillen, Lon LeCoque and Louis LeCoque. Also preceding him in passing was a granddaughter, Brianna Williams; and brothers, Gary and Robert "Bill" McMillen. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McMillen family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020