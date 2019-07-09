ROBIN WALKER PUGH, 64, Hoagland, Ind., formerly of Logans port, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, 7:30 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Fort Wayne. Born April 12, 1955, in Logansport, he was the son of Walker and Ellen Jackson Pugh. Robin was retired from the United States Army and the Indiana Army National Guard. Following retirement, he had been employed at the Hilton at Grand Wayne Center and Central Supply, both of Fort Wayne, and Schwann's of Decatur, Ind. Robin loved his family and enjoyed both family and military reunions. He enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle. Robin was an active churchman who loved Jesus Christ. Surviving are a daughter, Hollie (Mike) Pearson of Johnson City, Tenn.; son, Evan (Tristyn) Pugh of Mildenhall, England; half brothers, Lynn Anderson and Terry Anderson, both of Avon Park, Fla.; grandchildren, Derek Pearson, Chelsey Newport, Seth Pearson, Jacob Marshall, Jaylyn Howell, and Mayson Pugh; and companion, Karen Kline-Boulware. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by a half sister, Anetta Johnson. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Shiloh Christian Church, 1047 N CR 350 West in Cass County, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m.The Rev. John Randall officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Davis Cemetery, Cass County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 9, 2019