ROCKEY MARKS, 70, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Penny, three sons, one granddaughter, five sisters, three brothers, and a large loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to . www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020
