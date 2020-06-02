ROCKO O'NEAL HOLIDAY, 31, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne on July 1, 1988. He graduated from Concordia High School in 2007. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), where visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. following social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 2, 2020.