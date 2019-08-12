RODERICK H. NEUMANN, 80, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in Marion on April 3, 1939, he was the son of the late Harlen E. and Frances Belle (Price) Neumann. He married Betty Ann Ryland in 1958 in Bucyrus, Ohio and she preceded him in death in 2015. He was employed with ITT Aerospace for more than 40 years. Survivors include his daughter, Michele (Robert) Pruitt of Coloma, Mich.; son, Michael (Tina) Neumann of Ossian; son, Mitchell (Danyelle) Neumann of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Marvin) Monroe of Sunbury, Ohio. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Roanoke Baptist Church, 11015 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Roanoke Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 12, 2019