RODERICK "ROD" VANDERMOTTEN, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. A World War II veteran, he proudly served with the British Royal Air Force. He retired from ITT, Fort Wayne, in 1991 to look after his beloved wife Mary. He was a keen golfer and regular visitor to New Haven Library and Richards Restaurant. He is survived by his children, Roderick "Ron" (Lori) Vandermotten and Kathleen (Chester) Tulley, both of New Haven, and Teresa (Kevin) Carr of Glasgow, Scotland; stepchildren, Lowell (Jeanne Witmer Reid) Davis of Carmel and Shari (Kent) Hoffman of Sewall's Point, Fla.; brother, Cornelius "Van" Vandermotten of Baschor, Kan.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary Vandermotten in 1994, and Carol Vandermotten in 2015; and his youngest son, Andrew "Andy" Vandermotten, in 2010. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one half hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with vigil at 6 p.m. Burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Masses or Parkview Home Health and Hospice. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com