RODNEY ALLEN EWING, 52, of Columbia City, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:15 p.m. of natural causes. Born Sept. 13, 1966 in Columbia City, Ind., he was a son of the late Marvin "Butch" and Dianna Jean (Kitson) Ewing, who survives. He graduated from Columbia City School in 1984. He served 10 years with Indiana State Police, then worked for Ewing's LLC. He is survived by two children, Kylah E. Ewing of Columbia City and Jeffrey Tad Ewing of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tad Ewing. Services are private. Memorials to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2019