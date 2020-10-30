RODNEY DEAN MITCHELL, 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, 5:57 p.m., in hospice care at Parkview Hospital - Randallia surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Indiana State Police Trooper of rural Columbia City. Born June 6, 1941, in Houlton, Maine, he was a son of the late Clement Hall Mitchell and Margaret (Schurman) Mitchell O'Neil. Growing up in Indiana, he attended Bluffton High School, Elmhurst High School, and Central High School, Fort Wayne, and graduated from Island Falls High School in Maine in 1959. On Feb. 24, 1962, he married Joyce Tustison. They made their home in Fort Wayne, moving to Columbia City 18 years ago. In 1990, Rod retired as Public Information Officer after 25 years on the Indiana State Police. He went on to own a home inspection business known as Reliable Inspection until retiring in 2006. Rod had a terrific sense of humor and loved to be around people. He enjoyed riding a tandem bicycle with Joyce, sailing, viewing classic cars, and joking with friends. He adored his bride and delighted in spending time with his family and friends. Mt. Katahdin and Mattawamkeag Lake in Maine held a special place in his heart. In recent years, Alzheimer's disease changed many aspects of his life but he always enjoyed a good laugh. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; daughters, Shannon (Maxim Engers) Mitchell of Richmond, Va., and Shawn (Kyle) Hannon of Bloomington; grandsons, Mitch (Carleigh) Hannon of Bloomington and Joe Hannon of Lubbock, Texas; cousin, Susan Prescott of Island Falls, Maine; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he was preceded in death by siblings, Carol Quick, Clem Mitchell and Sharon Ringenberg. A private family service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arcola, with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
or honor Rod by treating someone to lunch.