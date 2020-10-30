1/1
RODNEY DEAN MITCHELL
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RODNEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODNEY DEAN MITCHELL, 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, 5:57 p.m., in hospice care at Parkview Hospital - Randallia surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired Indiana State Police Trooper of rural Columbia City. Born June 6, 1941, in Houlton, Maine, he was a son of the late Clement Hall Mitchell and Margaret (Schurman) Mitchell O'Neil. Growing up in Indiana, he attended Bluffton High School, Elmhurst High School, and Central High School, Fort Wayne, and graduated from Island Falls High School in Maine in 1959. On Feb. 24, 1962, he married Joyce Tustison. They made their home in Fort Wayne, moving to Columbia City 18 years ago. In 1990, Rod retired as Public Information Officer after 25 years on the Indiana State Police. He went on to own a home inspection business known as Reliable Inspection until retiring in 2006. Rod had a terrific sense of humor and loved to be around people. He enjoyed riding a tandem bicycle with Joyce, sailing, viewing classic cars, and joking with friends. He adored his bride and delighted in spending time with his family and friends. Mt. Katahdin and Mattawamkeag Lake in Maine held a special place in his heart. In recent years, Alzheimer's disease changed many aspects of his life but he always enjoyed a good laugh. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; daughters, Shannon (Maxim Engers) Mitchell of Richmond, Va., and Shawn (Kyle) Hannon of Bloomington; grandsons, Mitch (Carleigh) Hannon of Bloomington and Joe Hannon of Lubbock, Texas; cousin, Susan Prescott of Island Falls, Maine; and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he was preceded in death by siblings, Carol Quick, Clem Mitchell and Sharon Ringenberg. A private family service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arcola, with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association or honor Rod by treating someone to lunch. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved