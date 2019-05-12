RODNEY "SCOTTIE" FERRELL, 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born on June 13, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Thomas L. Gatson Sr. and Mary Gatson, who survives. Scottie was a graduate of South Side High School where he excelled at basketball. He also attended South Plains College in Plainview, Texas. Scottie worked as the Director of Network Operations at CRST Specialized Transportation for over 35 years. Scottie was an avid golfer and was a member of Par-Tee Golf Club and won several golf championships. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 148. He also enjoyed bowling, BBQ-ing, playing cards and going to the casino. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a coach, mentor, lover of people and life. Also surviving are his wife of 22 years, Laura Ferrell; daughters, Merissa Runyon, Audrey (Matt) Duncan, Amanda (Ryan Anderson) Necessary; grandchildren, Alyssa, Olivia, Grace, and Nick Runyon; siblings, Angela Patterson, Robin Miesen, Christopher Gatson, Clara Gatson, Delores Perry, Thomas Gatson Jr., Terry Gatson, Derrell Gatson, and Lavarrel Gatson. He also leaves behind two aunts, a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends to cherish his memory. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Gatson and Pamela Ferrell; nephew, Tyann Patterson; and great-niece, London Roberts. Celebration of Life is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Ceruti's Event Center, 6325 Illinois Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family would be appreciated in order to create a memorial fund in Scottie's name.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019