RODNEY G. SEVERINE, 90, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Towne House in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Tekamah, Neb. on Aug. 27, 1928, he was the son of Glenn Axel and Sigrid Adele (Ekstrand) Severine. On Aug. 21, 1949 he married the love of his life, Maribelle Scott in Tekamah. She survives. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea. Following his service he graduated from Doane College in Crete, Neb. His career with Equitable Life Assurance spanned 36 years, most of it in Fort Wayne, INnd., where he raised his family. Upon "retirement" he kept busy with SCORE, H&R Block, Indiana Wesleyan, Barbershop Chorus, Rotary Club, Homebound Meals, 35 Club and many others. He was a Jubilee member of the First Presbyterian Church. He had many interests including; photography, travel, airplanes and spending time with family. Affectionately known as Hot Rod, he was always ready with a joke or a funny story, participating in the Towne House Talent Show as a stand- up comic. It was a thrill for Rod to participate in an Honor Flight in 2015 with his grandson Michael White. He is survived by Maribelle, his wife of nearly 70 years; daughters, Sara S. (Dennis) Cowley, Patricia S. (Butch) Pine; daughter-in-law, Lynn Severine; sisters-in-law Priscilla Holm, Suzanne (Walter) Mader; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. "The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Towne House and Heartland Hospice." Rod was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G., and son, D. Scott. Funeral service for Rodney is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Towne House Retirement Community, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Preferred Memorials in honor of Rodney may be directed to "Honor Flight of North East Indiana" or "Heartland Hospice".
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 10, 2019