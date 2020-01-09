RODRIGO P. DALAZA, passed away from this earth to Heaven on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. He was born on Feb. 8, 1951 in the peaceful, green, mountainous region of Ilocos, Philippines. In the 1970s, he immigrated to the U.S. as a registered nurse - "though if you asked him what he really wanted to be", he would have said master gardener and a fisherman. He spent many of his days in his huge backyard in Riverview, Fla., growing vegetables, building elaborate irrigation systems for them, and harvesting them for his family. Laid back, humorous, and warm hearted, he always had a go-with-the-flow positive attitude. "Don't worry. Be happy" was his life motto. Maybe that is why he beat the odds multiple times - surviving emergent heart surgery, enduring dialysis for years before a kidney transplant, and miraculously surviving massive bleeding - to live another blessed year. He worked 20 years as a geriatric nurse before stricken by these illnesses. He kept busy gardening and driving his wife to work, as he trusted his driving more. He was most proud of his "golden girls," the name he used to refer to his twin daughters who also shared his birthday. After battling lymphoma, until the end, he was strong, courageous, selfless and humble. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Berna Dalaza; their twin daughters, Doctor Leslie (Justin) Mattson of Chicago, Ill., and Doctor Lizbeth (Carl) Hingst of Fishers, Ind.; and his five grandchildren, Eleni, Owen, Linnea, Andrew, and Annalise. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1102 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling one hour prior. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020