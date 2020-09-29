1/1
ROELOF "RUDY" SCHAAF
1927 - 2020
ROELOF "RUDY" SCHAAF, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Heeren veen, The Netherlands on Nov. 6, 1927, he was a son of the late Gerlof and Catharina (Soeten) Schaaf. He had a happy, adventurous childhood with his two brothers, Douwe and Piet. Later, along with his young family, they immigrated to the U.S. and arrived on the Seven Seas Ship with only the money in his pocket. He retired in July of 1985 after many years of hard work in the drafting and engineering department, and was chief editor of technical writing of engine manuals etc including German translations. He had a full life. He was a friend to everyone he met, always interested in the on goings in the lives of his loved ones, always ready with an interesting story or joke. He loved his family dearly and was well loved in return. Surviving are his children, Gerlof "Jerry" (Dana) Schaaf, Catharina "Tina" Schaaf Davis and Wolfgang "Joe" (Lynn) Schaaf; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; also, Bill McGinnis, Diana (Bruce) Whearley, Jackie (Ron) Koenig, and Jim McGinnis; also, Joyce Saylor, Carol Saylor, Linda Crabill, Judy Meeks, and Marsha Mercer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elske Velde; second wife, Erika Pfeifer; third wife, Margaret Thomas; and Thomas McGinnis and Sandra Robbins. A private family service will be held. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Per the governor's mandate face masks required and social distancing required. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
0 entries
