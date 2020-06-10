MACKE, ROGER ALLEN: A private funeral service for Roger's family and extended family is 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen. Friends are invited to watch the service on Zwick & Jahn's Facebook Live feed. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Parish Hall at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen. In addition a "Drive-Bye Visitation" prior to the service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen. For both visitation periods, visitors will be given directions upon arrival. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.



