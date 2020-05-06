ROGER BLACKBURN, 84, of Decatur, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. Born in Decatur on Nov. 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Earl and Edna (Fetters) Blackburn. He married the love of his life Madeline Friend on June 19, 1955. He was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, which has now closed. He served as an Elder and Trustee. He is now a member of the Zion United Church of Christ. He worked for 32 years at Central Soya. He then worked for Magnavox for eight years and Indiana State Board of Health for four years. He was a member of Decatur Elks Lodge and a former Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the Mizpah Shrine, Adams County Shrine Callipers, Decatur Masonic Lodge and Moose Lodge. He was a certified Indiana and Ohio basketball referee official in his younger years. He and Madeline were active ballroom dancers for many years. He enjoyed summers at Manapogo Park at Lake Pleasant, Ind., and winters in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Among survivors are his wife of 64 years, Madeline M. Blackburn; two daughters, Terra (Anthony) Roop of Decatur and Teena Blum of Decatur; a son, Trent (Amy) Blackburn of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Ryan) Ballard, Daryl Roop, Trent Jr. (Erica) Blackburn, Alexis Blackburn, Tyler Thomas, Ben Blum, Taylor Blum, Rachel Blum; three great-granddaughters, Kennedy, Madison and Monroe Ballard; and brother, Jan Joseph Blackburn of Plantation, Fla. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Blackburn. A future public memorial service will be held when the Covid -19 restrictions are removed. Pastor Randy Rossman will be officiating. Preferred memorials are to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Zion United Church of Christ. Arrangements handled by Ballard & Sons Funeral Homes. Online Condolences may be made at www.ballardandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.