ROGER BOLENBAUGH, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Grover Hill, Ohio, on Jan. 2, 1941, he was a son of the late Fred and Elaine (Blythe) Bolen baugh. Roger was the Valedictorian of Grover Hill High School Class of 1958. He married Patricia Ann Ross on June 25, 1960 at the Grover Hill United Methodist Church. He was a business executive for Lincoln Life Financial, W. T. Grant, MedPro Group, and Do It Best Corporation. In 1994, he became CEO of Independent Welding Distributors Association, later merging with The Key Group to form the IWDC, the largest cooperative in the welding industry. He retired in 2004. Roger was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. One of Roger's greatest passions was playing softball. He has played this game competitively in every decade since the 1940s. Most recently, he played with the Indianapolis Classics, where he competed nationwide and was inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame. Roger has won four National Championship rings and one National Championship watch. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat; children, Gary (Cindy) Bolenbaugh, Sheri (Jim) Carteaux, Angela (Brad) Koch, and Darcy Bolenbaugh; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duke Bolenbaugh. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Keith Bolenbaugh. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery in Grover Hill, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.