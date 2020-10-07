1/1
ROGER BOLENBAUGH
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGER BOLENBAUGH, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Grover Hill, Ohio, on Jan. 2, 1941, he was a son of the late Fred and Elaine (Blythe) Bolen baugh. Roger was the Valedictorian of Grover Hill High School Class of 1958. He married Patricia Ann Ross on June 25, 1960 at the Grover Hill United Methodist Church. He was a business executive for Lincoln Life Financial, W. T. Grant, MedPro Group, and Do It Best Corporation. In 1994, he became CEO of Independent Welding Distributors Association, later merging with The Key Group to form the IWDC, the largest cooperative in the welding industry. He retired in 2004. Roger was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. One of Roger's greatest passions was playing softball. He has played this game competitively in every decade since the 1940s. Most recently, he played with the Indianapolis Classics, where he competed nationwide and was inducted into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame. Roger has won four National Championship rings and one National Championship watch. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat; children, Gary (Cindy) Bolenbaugh, Sheri (Jim) Carteaux, Angela (Brad) Koch, and Darcy Bolenbaugh; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duke Bolenbaugh. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Keith Bolenbaugh. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery in Grover Hill, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved