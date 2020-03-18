Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER BURTON SCHWERTFAGER. View Sign Service Information Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 (260)-665-3111 Graveside service 11:00 AM Circle Hill Cemetery Angola , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER BURTON SCHWERTFAGER, 77, of Fort Wayne and Angola, Ind., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, peacefully with family and close friends by his side at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 18, 1942 in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Burton and Lillian (Kettler) Schwertfager. Roger was the Vice President and General Manager of Stark & Company for over 25 years before retiring from the company. In his later years he dabbled in a few business ventures before officially retiring. He was a member of the Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne. He was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion. Roger enjoyed watching his granddaughter cheer at sports events. He also liked to golf, go fishing and waterskiing up at the lake in Angola where he spent many summers hanging out with family and friends, especially with the Kollen's family. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Surviving are his son, Douglas (Cathleen) Schwertfager; and granddaughter, Zoe, all of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by his sister, June (Penny) Schwertfager of Phoenix, Ariz. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Hagar. The family and funeral home have decided that the health and safety of everyone is a priority. Due to these concerns there will be a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Ind. Rev. Tim Terrell officiating. Memorials may be made in Roger's memory to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814). Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home of Angola, Ind. Condolences may be expressed online at the website

