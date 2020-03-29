Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER CHARLES PETERS. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER CHARLES PETERS, 80, formerly of Schoolcraft, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., he was a son of the late Thomas and Marjory Peters. Roger was a good son, father, brother and uncle. Roger was a good athlete and thrived in high school sports. He also enjoyed competing after graduation and was well known for his ability to play men's softball, both slow and fast pitch. Because of his love of sports he coached many young athletes over the years. Always teaching the basic fundamental's importance for the success of his students and teams that he coached. Roger provided for his family as an employee of Armstrong International, in Three Rivers, Mich. He was able to enjoy retirement after 30 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He loved to line dance and enjoyed teaching others. He spent many hours on the dance floors in Michigan, Texas and Florida. He made many friends and his dance troupes performed whenever they had a chance. Roger also loved playing pickle ball and was always willing to teach anyone interested on learning this new and up and coming sport. Roger was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Schoolcraft. He loved nothing more than attending Sunday service so he could lift his voice to God in praise and worship. While in the nursing home one of his favorite things to do was sing with Pastor Mike and his guitar. Up until the day of death his was always teaching and coaching others. "His caregivers told me he continually tried to encourage to them to dance. Roger will forever be known for his smile and the ability to teach and coach anyone willing to learn." Surviving are his children, Tamela (Timothy) Nichols, Daniel (Nickie) Peters, Margie (Rick Benedict) Peters; grandchildren, Jared (Taran) Hibbs, Justin Hibbs, Jessica Owens, Richard Peters, Thomas (Jenna) Peters, Amber (Eric) Lard, Rickie (Becky) Peters, Russell (Maria) Nichols, Andrew (Kaylin) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Katelyn, Jackson, Lorelai, Landon, Camdon, Oliver, Eleanor, Roslyn, Madison, Christopher, Debbie, Lillian, Copper; siblings, Bob (Christie) Peters, Tom (Linda) Peters, Pat Lang; many nieces and nephews. but, he had a special relationship with niece, Daphanie Perry and her family. Roger was also preceded in death by his brother Richard Peters and Sister Judy Church. There will be memorial held in Roger's honor at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling services.



