ROGER D. FLOOD, 71, died Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1947, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Roger L Flood and Catherine (Putman) Flood. He was a Vietnam Veteran receiving the Purple Heart. He worked for Norfolk & Western Railroad and the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Sara Bubp; son, John Flood; sisters, Georgia Hoover of Van Wert, Ohio, Carolyn O'brien of Australia and Jennifer Froelich of Defiance, Ohio; stepson, Marcus Bubp; stepdaughters, Stephaine Garber and Jennifer Bear; five nephews; and three nieces. Service will be held at a later date in Arlington, Va. Preferred memorials to V.F.W. Post 2457, New Haven.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2019
