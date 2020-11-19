1/1
ROGER D. GEROLD
ROGER D. GEROLD, 89, of Van Wert, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 7, 1930, in Sandusky, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Neva (Irvin) Gerold. He served his country as a proud U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor's degree in business from Ohio University. Roger was the personnel manager at Teleflex in Van Wert for 27 years, prior to his retirement. He held service positions at the Elks Lodge, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and served as a councilman for the City of Van Wert. On Feb. 16, 1959, he married the love of his life Jacqueline Bunger who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Ken (Shari) Gerold of Hamilton, Ohio, Jon (Elise) Gerold of Pine Hurst, N.C., Jed Gerold of Van Wert, Ohio, and Sam (Karen) Gerold of Trevor, Wis.; grandchildren, Lisa (Evan) Lolli, Kaylyn, Evan, and Ella Gerold, Lindsey and Natalie Bryie; and brother-in-law, Frank Trautman. Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Gerold; siblings, Bernard Dubbert, Gaylord Dubbert, Ila Lamphere, Dwayne Gerold, Judith Trautman, and Dianne Olsen. Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rick Herrema Foundation or at rhfnow.org. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2020.
