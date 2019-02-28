Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER D. PFLUGHAUPT. View Sign

ROGER D. PFLUGHAUPT, 76, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Seward, Neb., the son of the late Alvin and Lucille Pflug-haupt. Roger was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School for 20 years, Quality Control Manager at Ball Brass Foundry for 15 years, and an IHSAA football and basketball referee for 52 years. Surviving is his wife Mary Raatz; daughters, Stephanie (Daren) Parker and Leslie (Eric) Adair; six grandchildren, Austin, Landon, and Bryce Parker, Ashley, Emily, and Alec Adair; sister, Karen (Bruce) Niemann. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris, in Nov. of 2006; and a son, Neal Andrew Pflughaupt, in July of 1969. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46802), with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Burial is 2 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Cross Connections.

