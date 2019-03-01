PFLUGHAUPT, ROGER D.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46802), with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Burial is 2 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019