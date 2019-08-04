ROGER DALE WHEELER, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born on Nov. 26, 1958 in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles Wheeler and Lillian (Millington) Wheeler, who survives. Roger served in the United States Army. He enjoyed being a lifetime mechanic, loved to go fishing, and helping people. Roger was a very giving man. Roger is also survived by his wife, Mary (Bolin) Wheeler; son, Scott (Angie Smithson) Wheeler; daughter, Samantha (Daniel) Westrick; grandchildren, Aliya, Alex, and Aaron Wheeler; sisters, Joyce Mollete, Janet (Charlie) Spencer and Bernice (Terry) Shenefield; brothers, David (Nancy) Wheeler and Tim Wheeler. Also preceding him in passing are his daughter, Pamela Mae Wheeler. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019