ROGER J. BRUCK, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Roger graduated from South Side High School. He continued his education by earning degrees in Natural Healing, Reiki Natural Healing, and Herbolo gy. He founded Professional Office System Inc., supplying front office material and computer systems to doctors and dentists in the Tri-State area. After 36 successful years, he retired in 2012. A nature and animal enthusiast, he loved to take hikes and lead groups through the woods identifying medicinal herbs. He enjoyed making remedies from herbs grown in his garden. Roger enjoyed spending quality time with family, friends and neighbors at the lake cottage, as well as at the cabin in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Roger was involved in all aspects of the Fort Wayne Jaycees, where he served as President. He was a current, and long time board member and past President of Camelot Association. Roger and Judi spent many years walking antique stores and shows searching for the perfect "find". Roger was a loving, thoughtful and considerate husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judi; son, Kevin Bruck; daughters, Laura Bruck and Nicole (Chris) Croy; grandchildren, Tara Bauer, Sabine Croy and Jaedon Croy; great-grandchild, Lillian Bauer; sister, Carole (Herb) Fuller; and brothers, Kenneth Bruck and Joseph Bruck. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane and Joseph Arnold Bruck; and brother, Richard Bruck. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the Allen County S.P.C.A.



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

