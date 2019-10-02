|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
ROGER K. BUTLER, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor. He was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Walter M. Butler and Helen (Ries) Zimmerman. He was a graduate of Central High School and worked for 35 years for the U. S. Postal Service, retiring in 2000. He was an avid race fan and for eight years, he loved being the flagman at Baer Field Raceway. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Martha J. (Gray) Butler of Fort Wayne; children, Bryan (Tera) Butler, Marc (Beth) Butler, and Lisa Oberkiser, all of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, David Butler and John Butler; and sisters, Deb Andrews and Sandy Chapman. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Butler; and stepson, James Graves. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Roger's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and 10006. To leave condolences for the Butler family, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
