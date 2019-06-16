ROGER L. "POPPY" CARPENTER SR., 77, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Warsaw, Ind., Roger was the son of the late Homer and Versa Carpenter. Roger attended Central High School. He worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors in Wilmington, Del. for 23 years, retiring in 2006. Roger was an avid fisherman, enjoyed woodworking, and going to the horse track. Roger loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Carpenter; sons, Roger (Kerry) Carpenter Jr., Ronnie (Alisha) Carpenter; grandchildren, Emily, Lauren, Liam, Noah, Sadie; siblings, Priscilla Foreman, and Scott (Charlane) Dingman. Roger was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Nicholson. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019