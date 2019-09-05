ROGER L. DAVIES, 64, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Fort Wayne, a son of Ronald and Virginia (Sadler) Davies. He graduated in 1973 from Elmhurst High School. He formerly was employed at St. Joseph Hospital, Five Points Package, Ingram Distribution, G.E., Phillips Dodge, and was the former owner / operator of Roger's Lawn Service all in Fort Wayne. He formerly attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Davies; four brothers , Terry Davies, Brian Davies, Ken (Janet) Davies, and John (Shelley) Davies. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Ind., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday in the Brushy Prairie Cemetery. To send condolences to the family in memory of Roger Davies, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019